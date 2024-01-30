Sophie Turner shows off playful photos with rumored beau Peregrine Pearson on social media

Sophie Turner (pictured), who is in the midst of a divorce with Joe Jonas, shared photos of herself with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson on a ski trip.

Sophie Turner has gone Instagram-official with a potential new romance.

The 27-year-old "Game of Thrones" star, who is in the midst of a divorce with pop singer Joe Jonas, shared photos from a recent ski trip with friends on Monday. Among those tagged in the six photos is Peregrine Pearson, a 29-year-old British aristocrat that Turner has been linked to since late October, when a paparazzo captured photos of the two kissing in the street.

Turner posted pics of herself with Pearson, who is the heir apparent to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, as well as pals Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst riding a ski lift and posing at the top of a snowy mountain. In other snaps, "The Staircase" actress can be seen dancing with friends and strolling near a ski chalet.

In September, Jonas filed to divorce Turner after four years of marriage. The two recently resolved a case in which the "Game of Thrones" star sued Jonas for allegedly refusing to return their two daughters to England amid their divorce. In court documents, their attorneys said a U.K. court approved a consent order that contains a parenting plan "resolving the parenting aspects of their matter."

The former couple shares two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose name remains private.

In recent months, Turner has been busy volunteering with an organization that helps unhoused U.K. residents, gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Germany and celebrating what she called "the year of the girlies" in a Jan. 2 Instagram post. While in New York City, Turner has often been pictured with Taylor Swift, who dated Jonas when they were teenagers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sophie Turner debuts rumored boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram