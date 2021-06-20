Sophie Turner Pays Tribute to 'Best Baby Daddy' Joe Jonas on His First Father's Day

Kevin Mazur/Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner celebrated the "best baby daddy" Joe Jonas on his first Father's Day.

The Emmy nominee, 25, shared a photo of Jonas, 31, exuding dad vibes in an American flag shirt tucked into jean shorts with sandals and a fanny pack. The Jonas Brother could be seen holding beer in a koozie and and a grilling spatula in the Instagram post.

"Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," Turner wrote in the caption. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

She posted another cute snapshot of Joe to her Instagram Story after welcoming their first child, daughter Willa, last July. "Happy 1st Father's Day to this cool cat," Turner wrote with the photo.

Turner also paid tribute to her father Andrew, sharing a sweet throwback of him touching her pregnant belly. "And happy Father's Day to own daddy!!! I love you," she wrote.

Jonas recognized his dad Paul as well, posting a throwback of baby Joe snuggled up to his father. "Happy Father's Day Pop! I love you!" he wrote.

Last month, the artist celebrated his wife as she marked her first U.S. Mother's Day by sharing a never-before-seen photo of Turner's baby bump on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums," the Jonas Brothers singer wrote, also giving a shout-out to his mother Denise.

In March, Turner commemorated U.K. Mother's Day with a sweet post about their little girl. "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, adding, "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Jonas recently discussed his experience as a first-time dad, sharing that the extra time at home with his wife and little girl has been "amazing."

"It's been forced time at home - I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," the musician said during a May appearance on CBS This Morning. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

As for what he's learned while parenting his "gorgeous" daughter, the singer discussed the importance of naps. "Naps are nice. All around," he shared.