Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spoofed a viral 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip in a new TikTok video

Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took part in a new trend based on a "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" clip.

Jonas shared a TikTok video spoofing a conversation between Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

In the video, Turner pretended to listen to her husband whilst seemingly texting Pete Davidson.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spoofed Kim and Khloe Kardashian in a new TikTok video based on a viral "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" clip.

In the clip, Khloe tells Kim that she is "so jetlagged from Australia." However, Kim isn't listening to her sister because she is typing on her phone. Kim asks why her sister is jetlagged prompting Khloe to explain the obvious: "because I just came back from Australia."

A new trend has started on TikTok where creators impersonate the two Kardashians in this scene. On Sunday, Turner and Jonas took part in the trend, posting their version on Jonas' TikTok and Instagram accounts.

In their video, the couple took the trend one step further and showed who Turner was texting on her phone whilst imitating Kim. The phone contact name says "Pete" and one of the messages from this contact read "u have the bombest ass."

It is likely a reference to Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim, following the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" comedy special that was released last year. During Turner's turn to roast the Jonas Brothers, she ended her act by saying: "And Joe, don't wait up. Pete Davidson slipped me his phone number."

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian has garnered attention through his relationships with numerous celebrity women including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and, now, Kim.

During the roast, Turner mocked her husband for wearing purity rings while "sticking his fingers in costars."

