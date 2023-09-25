Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reach Parenting Agreement Despite Divorce Drama

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have managed to reach an agreement about their two kids despite the recent deluge of divorce drama.

Earlier this month, the “Game Of Thrones” actor and her musician husband announced they were getting divorced. Last Thursday, Turner sued Jonas in order to get him to return their children to England, alleging that Jonas was wrongfully keeping their kids in New York City.

However, People is reporting that the couple has agreed to keep their two daughters in New York while they work out the details of their split. The consent order requires the kids to stay in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Read the full People article here.

