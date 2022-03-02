Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their Second Child

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas attend Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expanding their family! The 26-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child, Us Weekly confirmed on March 2 after In Touch broke the news on Tuesday.

Jonas and Turner first began dating in November 2016. Three years later, they eloped in Las Vegas before they eventually wed again in a lavish ceremony in France. Their baby will join the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

Related: Sophie Turner's Collection of Tiny Tattoos Is Ever-Growing (in 2018 Alone She Got 7)

Jonas and Turner are pretty private when it comes to discussing their personal lives, and they've made active efforts to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. In a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories back in May, Turner called out the paparazzi for taking photos of Willa and selling them without her permission. "She is my daughter," Turner wrote. "She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f*cking creepy that grown old men [are] taking pictures of a baby without their permission." They'll likely maintain the same privacy with their new addition.

Congrats to the Jonas family!