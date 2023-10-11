Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Break Silence On Custody Agreement In Rare Joint Statement Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are speaking out. In a rare joint statement obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the estranged couple weighed in on the news that they had reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the statement read. The latest development in Joe and Sophie’s ongoing divorce comes hours after Access confirmed the pair is close to an “amicable resolution” in the custody case. According to court documents obtained by Access on Tuesday, both parties agreed to alternate custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, for two weeks at a time until Jan. 7, 2024.

