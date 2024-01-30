Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With Her Rumored New Man After Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner is making things official with her new love interest.

The “Game of Thrones” star posted an Instagram round-up of photos on Monday, which included pictures with her supposed new beau, Peregrine Pearson.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” Turner captioned the pics, which showed what looked like a rowdy ski weekend for the actor, her rumored aristocratic boyfriend and their friends.

Turner and Pearson, the heir to the Cowdray Estate in the United Kingdom, were linked together in October after they were spotted kissing in the street.

Turner and her estranged ex-husband, Joe Jonas, split in September. The singer filed divorce documents claiming the two’s marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court filings obtained by Today at the time.

Though the couple’s split quickly turned messy ― with partying claims leveled at Turner and a child abduction lawsuit aimed at Jonas ― the two initially released an amicable statement when news of their separation made headlines.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The two were first linked to each other in 2016, and later tied the knot with two separate celebrations in 2019.

Turner and Jonas also share two children, Willa and Delphine, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

