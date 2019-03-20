Sophie Turner Chugs a Glass of Wine on the Jumbotron and Impresses Everyone Including Joe Jonas

No glass of wine is a match for Sophie Turner — and Joe Jonas is among those who are certain of it!

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones actress was attending a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden with her fiancé when she was featured on the Jumbotron camera and decided to make an epic party move.

As soon as Turner, 23, realized she was on the big screen, the actress dabbed for the camera before chugging her entire glass of red wine with her other arm raised in the air, prompting the crowd to erupt into cheers and applause.

After she finished, Turner proudly fist pumped into the camera, laughed, and wiped her mouth clean.

The throne-worthy clip, which was first captured by hockey fan and former player Cory Anderson with the caption “The starks know how to send it!!!!” underneath, was then shared on Barstool Sports and Turner.

“Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers,” she captioned the legendary clip on Instagram, referencing her GOT character Sansa Stark.

After posting the video, Turner’s impressive chugging caught the attention of several stars in Hollywood, including Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, and Nick Jonas. Her fiancé was also rather proud of his lady’s wine drinking talents.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” wrote Drake in her comments section.

“Hahahhaha ammmmmazing,” said Hudgens.