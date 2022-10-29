Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'

Sophia Grace /Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysPlVnAJ3_Y. Ellen’s Sophia Grace Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: ‘4 Months Left to Go’

Sophia Grace/Youtube

Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy.

In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.

"The first person that actually knew was my mom," Brownlee told the outlet. "My mom's reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, 'Oh wow.' But she just got used to it straight away, and she was always really happy and excited about it."

sophia grace and rosie

sophia grace/ instagram

RELATED: Sophia Grace and Rosie Reprise 'Super Bass' in Final 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Appearance

"Just in any normal family, it's sort of a hard thing to tell your dad — when you're a girl — that you're pregnant, and I'm sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward," she explained. "We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn't face doing it myself."

Despite her reservation about her dad's response to the news, Brownlee was surprised after learning he was "really happy" about it.

"I thought he might be like, 'Maybe you're a bit young,' or something because I am quite young," she continued. "It's not really about age. It's just depending on whether you feel ready or not — and I think I definitely feel ready."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The YouTube star also shared that her parents have been buying clothes and gifts for the new addition to the family since finding out about the news.

Another family member who has been there from the start and shown their support included her cousin Rosie McClelland. Brownlee and McClelland's viral video of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" propelled them to stardom a decade ago on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Story continues

Noting that her cousin was tearing up out of joy when learning about the news, she added, "Honestly, it was literally one of the most happiest moments ever."

"She was just so happy because we've been so close our whole life, and we literally have done everything together," she said. "I'm going into a new chapter and obviously she's going to be the best cousin ever. I'm so excited for her to meet the baby."

RELATED: Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie Reacts to Her Pregnancy News: 'So Excited for This Next Chapter'

Since announcing her pregnancy to the public, Brownlee has faced some criticism.

While speaking to E! News earlier this week, she opened up about the backlash while pushing back on the comments.

"I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually, most people are like, 'You should have babies when you're 30, and you're married, and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine. But obviously, everyone's going to have their different opinions," Bownlee told the outlet.

She went on to say she's trying not to pay attention to the critics. "I just feel it's about the person themselves," the musician said. "And as long as you feel ready, and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

RELATED: Pregnant Sophia Grace on Criticism She's Too Young to Have a Baby: 'It's No One Else's Problem'

Instead, Brownlee is celebrating those who have embraced her decision to pursue motherhood, even at a young age — like her cousin McClelland, 16, who shared in the excitement on Instagram.

"I've seen so many supportive comments about how 'You're young, but I had a baby at this age' and it was so lovely," she told E! News. "It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident."

"It's a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby," continued Brownlee. "My family and friends are so supportive. I'm sure that I will help so much. So I feel really confident about it now."