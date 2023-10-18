Sophia Bush and Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Are Dating (Source)

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are dating, a source tells ET. The 'One Tree Hill' alum and the USWNT soccer star are 'into each other' and 'talk about their future together.' In August, Sophia filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after one year of marriage. Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali Krieger last month, bringing an end to their four-year marriage. The exes share two children, 2-year-old Sloane and 1-year-old Ocean.

