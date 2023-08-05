Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are divorcing after 13 months: What to know about their relationship

Sophia Bush and husband Grant Hughes are splitting up after 13 months of marriage. (Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage)

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have split.

People reports that Bush filed for divorce on August 4, after just over a year of marriage to the FocusMotion Health co-founder. A source told the outlet exclusively, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Bush revealed that she met her former husband on a trip to Nicaragua. "We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” the actress explained.

In 2021, Bush and Hughes announced their engagement while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy. At the time, she called Hughes her "favorite person" in a now-deleted Instagram alongside a photo of the moment. She added the hashtag "Yes."

Hughes got down on one knee on a classic wooden boat in order to propose. The actress thanked the boat rental company and a local wedding photographer "for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts." Hughes replied to her post, "You’re my forever favorite, my love" with an emoji kiss.

The couple wed in 2022 in Hughes’ home state of Oklahoma. The Chicago P.D. star’s dress was designed by longtime friend Monique Lhuillier.

“As a visual person and a storyteller, I love what imagery can represent,” the 41 year old shared at the time in an Instagram post celebrating their nuptials. “On this day, I wanted to represent us. Where we come from. Where we are going. Oklahoma tea roses for my husband and his family. Italian olives and branches for mine, and for what their offering signifies. California poppies for our home together. And our sweet, chunky bees, that we have cultivated together for years now. Colors pulled from sunsets and sunrises in his hometown and mine. An honoring of place, memory, and purpose.”

Story continues

The wedding was attended by Bush’s friends and One Tree Hill alums Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

On an April 2023 episode of Penn Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed, Bush said that Hughes “was always just a good guy.”

“It’s not lost on me that our reconnection occurred over serving community first,” she said. “That was really meaningful to me. And as we started to talk, we thought 'OK well we’ve gotta get a COVID test so we can go see each other for a meal.' It was just different. And it’s such a cheesy thing when people say 'When you know, you know'... We were ready for something different to meet us on the outside.”

Bush previously dated her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer as well as One Tree Hill castmate Austin Nichols. She married OTH's Chad Michael Murray in 2005 before the two separated after five months.