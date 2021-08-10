Sophia Bush gets engaged to Grant Hughes: 'My heart. It bursts.'

Sophia Bush is engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sophia Bush is engaged.

While on vacation in Lake Como, Italy, the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum, 39, accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Grant Hughes.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the moment. She added the hashtag "Yes."

Hughes, an entrepreneur who cofounded the organization FocusMotion Health, got down on one knee on a classic wooden boat. The actress, now on CBS's Good Sam, thanked the boat rental company and a local wedding photographer "for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts."

Hughes replied to her post, "You’re my forever favorite, my love" with an emoji kiss.

A previous post detailed the lengths Bush — who was first spotted holding hands with Hughes in May 2020 — went to travel abroad for the trip, including 10 days of at-home isolation and five COVID tests.

"All for this," she wrote with a scenic shot. "This view. This homeland. This air of my mother’s mother, and her mother, and so on. It smells like home, somehow. The gratitude I feel for the privilege of being able to take such precautions and such a trip in the first place? Immeasurable."

Bush was previously dated her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer as well as One Tree Hill castmates James Lafferty and Austin Nichols. That was after she was briefly married to OTH's Chad Michael Murray.

Of that infamous marriage, Bush said on the Inside of You podcast, "I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid and that's all there is to it... I think lots of people do stupid sh*t before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed and they're not until they're 26. So you do the math on my timeline. I literally didn't have a whole brain."

Because of that five-month marriage, Bush has been asked a lot of questions about her love life. But in she summed it up well, telling the Chicago Sun-Times, "I've dated a couple of the wrong guys, but I've also had great love in my life. I think every woman on Earth has dated the wrong guy at some point."

And, now, it seems she's found Mr. Right.