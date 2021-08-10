Score $70 off Sony's top-rated noise-canceling headphones — and get a free Mophie power bank

Rick Broida
·2 min read

If you have ears, you&#39;re likely to love Sony&#39;s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling cans. The sanity you save may be your own. (Photo: Sony)
We don't often think about the damaging effects of noise. Whether it's the roar of an airplane engine pummeling your ears or the distraction of a neighbor's lawn mower when you're trying to work, prolonged exposure to noise pollution can lead to stress, sleep disruptions and even elevated blood pressure.

Tech to the rescue! On a recent cross-country flight, I wore a set of noise-canceling headphones almost the entire time — and it made a huge difference. I don't think I realized just how much that engine noise added to my anxiety. The headphones allowed me to fly in relative peace, and the result was striking: I arrived at my destination feeling calm and rested.

Although you can get good active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones without spending a lot — I'm a big fan of the Wyze Headphones, currently $70 at Amazon with the on-page coupon — right now you can get a great pair at a discount, and with a great freebie to boot: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones and Mophie Power Boost XXL for $278. The 'phones alone normally run $348; this ties one of the best discounts on record.

Worth noting: Amazon offers the headphones for the same price, but without the power bank. Speaking of which, Mophie is a premium brand; the Power Boost XXL offers 20,800-mAh capacity (enough to charge the headphones, your phone and a few other devices) via two Type-A USB ports. It's not the newest or fanciest of its kind, but a nice little perk all the same.

A $40 value included free, the Mophie Power Boost XXL provides on-the-go juice for all your gadgets. (Photo: Mophie)
As for the XM4's (please don't ask me to type out "WH-1000XM4" over and over, because yeesh!), they're widely regarded as one of the best ANC headphones on the planet. To find out why, look no further than Engadget's roundup of the best wireless headphones, where the XM4 occupies the top spot.

I'll add my own $.02 to that: They're comfortable, they sound amazing and they offer virtually unrivaled noise-canceling. (Reality check: No ANC can block out everything. The technology helps to reduce low-frequency noises, meaning it won't help much against things like barking dogs or crying babies.)

So if you're open to splurging on your ears, whether to fully enjoy your favorite music, limit your noise pollution or both, this deal is definitely worth a look.

What do you think? Share your 'phone feelings in the comments section below!

