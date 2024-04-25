Sony Pictures Taps Jill Ratner as General Counsel

Jill Ratner is moving from Disney to Sony. The executive is joining Sony Pictures Entertainment as executive vice president and general counsel. She steps into a role vacated by Leah Weil, who announced in January she would transition to an advisory position after 30 years with the company.

Ratner begins her new post on May 28, and will oversee all of SPE’s legal functions, compliance and labor relations, music affairs, government/external affairs, and corporate social responsibility teams. She will report to SPE chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.

Ratner comes to Sony from the Walt Disney Company, where she has served as deputy general counsel since 2019.

She previously worked at 21st Century Fox from 2004 to 2019 and help steer the company through Disney’s acquisition of most of Fox’s assets. She previously served as domestic counsel at the Motion Picture Association, and as a litigation associate at Hogan Lovells LLP and at Hill Wynne Troop & Meisinger.

“Jill has a well-earned reputation as a trusted, results-driven advisor and legal strategist, and we are thrilled to have her join SPE as General Counsel,” said Vinciquerra. “Having successfully led large legal teams at two of Hollywood’s biggest studio businesses during times of extraordinary change and transition, Jill is extremely well-suited for this role. We look forward to having her wise counsel and advice to help us meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry landscape and to capitalize on opportunities for growth.”

Added Ratner: “Sony Pictures has shown remarkable strength and resiliency at a time of tremendous change in our industry. I look forward to joining this exceptional leadership team and working alongside the outstanding groups Leah Weil has built at SPE. I want to thank Tony for this incredible opportunity.”

