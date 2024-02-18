Sony Pictures Buys International Rights to Celine Song’s ‘Materialists’ at the EFM

Sony Pictures has bought international rights to “Materialists,” Celine Song’s follow up to “Past Lives” which is nominated for best picture and original screenplay at the Oscars. The worldwide deal for “Materlialists” excludes certain territories.

A24 will handle the U.S. release of “Materialists” which Song will write, direct and produce alongside 2AM and Killer Films. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are in talks to star.

Project details are being kept under wraps but it’s been described as a romantic comedy set in New York.

The deal for the package was negotiated by Sony Pictures’ Joe Matukewicz, president of worldwide acquisitions and his team Virginia Longmuir, EVP of business affairs, Katie Anderson, VP of worldwide or acquisitions, Elan Kovo, VP of business development brought the package to the studio. Deadline was first to report news of the sale.

Sony Pictures has also bought “Big Bold Beautiful Journey” starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The deal was negotiated with 30West and CAA Media Finance.

The film will be directed by Kogonada, who also helmed the TV series “Pachinko” and the sci-fi drama “After Yang.” “The Menu” scribe Seth Reiss penned the script.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” marks Robbie’s follow-up role to “Barbie,” the $1 billion blockbuster that she also produced. “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is teased as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them.” Production starts this spring in California.

