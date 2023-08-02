Sony’s Jason Clodfelter Exits for Top Legendary TV Role

Jason Clodfelter is leaving Sony Pictures Television after a nearly two-decade run.

Clodfelter, who most recently served as co-president of the studio under the recently installed Katherine Pope, has joined Legendary Television and will become the president of the studio behind shows including Amazon’s Carnival Row. He will work closely with vice chairman of worldwide production Mary Parent to develop new scripted series across all platforms.

Clodfelter replaces Chris Albrecht atop Legendary TV. Albrecht, the former Starz chief, was placed on administrative leave at Legendary in October 2022 after new details emerged about the executive’s former time at HBO. He departed not long afterward and this week launched a Spanish-language media studio.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Legendary team, where he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our television business with compelling content that resonates with our audiences worldwide. His creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives,” Legendary CEO Josh Grode said Wednesday in making the announcement.

Clodfelter renewed his contract at Sony in 2022, before former Spectrum Originals head of originals Pope was recruited to replace Jeff Frost as president of the studio. Clodfelter, Frost and Chris Parnell together served as co-presidents at Sony after the trio were tapped to replace Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht following the duo’s departure to Apple. Parnell departed for Apple, leaving Clodfelter and Frost in the role before the latter’s exit.

“The past 17-plus years at Sony have been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life,” Clodfelter said. “I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on. The senior leadership team at Sony is best in class and I am very thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment, at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, Carmi Zlotnik and the entire Legendary family.”

Pope, in an internal memo (read it below) said that Clodfelter’s last day at Sony will be Aug. 11, with his duties being absorbed by herself and other members of the studio’s leadership team. In a memo of his own, Clodfelter thanked his colleagues for what he called “some of the most rewarding and memorable years” of his life. (Read his memo below, as well.)

During his tenure at Sony, Clodfelter oversaw U.S. drama and comedy development, scripted and current programming, global programming and development as well as talent and casting. He played a key role in the development of series including The Boys, Cobra Kai, Platonic, Twisted Metal, A League of Their Own, Outlander, The Afterparty, Atypical, The Blacklist, The Goldbergs, Lucky Hank and the upcoming Dark Matter, Goosebumps and Sausage Party, among countless others.

Here are Pope and Clodfelter’s memos:

Team –

I’m writing to share some important news about our leadership team.

Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of SPT Studios, has decided to leave the company to take on a new role as President of Television at Legendary Entertainment. A longtime member of the Sony Pictures family, Jason’s move marks a change for our senior leadership team, but we fully support his decision and wish him success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career. Our colleagues in the motion picture group have a great partnership with Legendary to market and distribute their films, and we are glad that Jason will remain connected to SPE through this relationship, as well as through his connection to all of us.

Like many of you, I have been lucky enough to work with Jason in different iterations over the years. Most recently, here at SPT, he has been a trusted partner and true friend, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the studio.

In his more than 17-year tenure at Sony Pictures, Jason’s impeccable taste, creative expertise, sound judgement and deep empathy have been imprinted on numerous shows for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He has played an instrumental role in many series over the years, including the studio’s award-winning, hit shows like The Night Agent, Better Call Saul, The Afterparty, Cobra Kai, The Boys, A League of Their Own, The Wheel of Time, Outlander, Them, The Blacklist, For All Mankind, The Good Doctor and SWAT, among many others. Earlier, as EVP of U.S. Drama Development and Programming, Jason was involved in the development and production of acclaimed titles such as Breaking Bad, Damages, Justified and Masters of Sex.

Jason’s last day will be August 11. Following his departure, his responsibilities will be shared by me and other members of the leadership team.

I know he will be greatly missed by all of us, but let’s also cheer for him as he embarks on this new adventure.

-Katherine

Hi everyone,

As Katherine’s note said, after 17+ years of working at Sony, I have decided to take on a new opportunity at Legendary Entertainment as their President of Television.

My time at Sony has been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on.

I’ve been fortunate to have had passionate mentors and advocates from the top down — that is a blessing that will forever impact my life. This team has often felt more like family than coworkers. Your tenacious, scrappy, entrepreneurial, and familial spirit will always hold a special place in my heart.

The leadership team at Sony is best in class, and I am thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their need for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, and their wonderful team.

My deepest gratitude for an amazing 17+ years and a lifetime of friendships! I look forward to seeing you all continue to produce incredible television and achieve great success.

-Jason

