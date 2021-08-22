Looking for a sound investment: Grab Sony's iconic noise-canceling headphones for a ridiculous $100 off

Rudie Obias
·3 min read

Some noise you don't want to cancel: our insisting that you snap up a pair of these.
Some noise you don't want to cancel: our insisting that you snap up a pair of these.

Want a great pair of headphones that are as great at keeping unwanted sound out as they are at delivering audio perfection? 

Enter Sony's WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, which are on sale for $250, or $100 off, at Amazon — that's a nearly 30 percent savings! There's a reason this model has been flying off the shelves since 2018; these are still regarded as some of the best noise-canceling phones out there. Not for nothing have they earned a five-star rating from more than 16,000 reviewers.

In fact, these noise-canceling wireless headphones are also a staff favorite at Yahoo! Life: A few of our writers and editors have been known to sport them around the (virtual) office.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

Long battery life

Sony really did it up by giving these headphones 30 hours of battery life. Forget to juice them up while you slept and now you're in a rush? A quick 10-minute charge will get you five hours of use. 

Smart control touch sensors are built into the ear cups — which, by the way, are extremely plush and comfortable, according to Amazon shoppers. "As someone who owns Bose noise-cancelling headphones, these new headphones have blown me away," wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. "The noise canceling is a noticeable step up from the QC35 (Bose's QuietComfort 35 Series II) I currently have. I usually can't stand having most headphones on for a long time as my ears tend to get sore — no issues three hours in with this pair."

"They're number one! They're number one!" We're pretty sure that's what this Sony lover is signifying here, and he's right!
"They're number one! They're number one!" We're pretty sure that's what this Sony lover is signifying here, and he's right!

Sleek and smart

Meanwhile, at just nine ounces, these Sony headphones are lighter than previous models, so you’ll barely realize you’re wearing them. And thanks to a ‘swivel and fold’ design, they tuck neatly into an included carrying case for easy travel or stowing away.

You can sync the Sony wireless headphones via the companion smartphone app to bring in more or less ambient noise. The pair also comes with quick access to your smartphone’s voice assistant of choice, whether it's Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa. These cans can even be personalized, optimizing their sound based on your head size, hair and if you’re wearing glasses. Cool!

"I’m impressed," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The sound quality is excellent and the noise canceling is great. I use them for music and television and to block out my loud neighbors. For these tasks the Sonys are outstanding." 

The Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones — available in black or silver (which are only $222!) — come with a handy carrying case, a 3.5mm wired headphone cable, USB-A–to–USB-C charging cable and an airplane adapter.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

