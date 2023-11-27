Sony’s Bestselling Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Finally Under $100 for Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon continues to have some of the best Cyber Week deals on tech, especially in the audio department.

Case in point: Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 34% off, slashing the already great $150 price tag down to just $98 — the best deal they’ve seen all year. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike, since they first came out in February. And now you can get your hands on a discount just in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

A sub-$100 price tag is rare for a premium tech product from Sony and competitive brands. Bose’s noise-cancelling headphones currently start at $199 on sale, while Apple’s AirPods Max start at $449.

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones’ headlining feature is its ANC (active noise cancellation) technology, which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio.

These Bluetooth headphones also boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices. All this, and they still have an expected battery life of 35 hours with ANC on (a quick three-minute charge gets you up to one hour of playtime).

Aside from upgraded technology, Sony’s headphones are sleek in design: they’re available in matte black or white and feature easy-to-reach controls on both ear cups, such as the power/pairing button and USB ports on the right, and playback, track navigation and voice assistants on the left.

Sony says these are also its lightest headphones yet, with a fold-down design that makes these headphones great for travel.

Shop Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones above, and see full product details here. Choose from two colors (white or black) on sale. Want another option? Beats’ Studio3 Headphones are also on sale right now, with the noise-cancelling headphones discounted 50% to just $99 here.

