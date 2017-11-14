Next up in Spider-Man's universe: Morbius, the Living Vampire

Sony Pictures is developing an untitled movie based on Spider-Man’s antagonist Morbius, the Living Vampire.

The project is being written by the scripting team of Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, whose feature credits include Power Rangers, Gods of Egypt, Dracula Untold and The Last Witch Hunter.

Morbius was created in 1971 by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane for Amazing Spider-Man issue number 101. He was scientist who tried to cure himself of a blood disease with tragic results as he became afflicted with vampiric traits such as fangs and a thirst for blood — and wound up battling Spider-Man.

Morbius appeared sporadically in Marvel Comics in the subsequent years and was revived in the 1992 series Morbius, the Living Vampire, which had a run of 32 issues through April, 1995.

Sony had no comment as to whether the Morbius project will be connected to its Tom Holland Spider-Man movies or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sharpless and Sazama explored vampirism in Dracula Untold was directed by Gary Shore in his feature film debut and written as an origin story for its title character, Count Dracula, portrayed by Luke Evans. Sarah Gadon, Dominic Cooper, Art Parkinson, and Charles Dance also starred. Dracula Untold was released by Universal and grossed $217 million worldwide in 2014.

Sharpless and Sazama are the showrunners and writers for a Lost in Space series for Netflix will debut next year. They are repped by ICM Partners.

