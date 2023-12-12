Sony’s Popular Gaming Headphones Are Discounted to $58 for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an avid gamer (and even if you’re not), it’s worth upgrading to a pair of proper gaming headphones to really get into the zone.

One of the best gaming headset deals right now is on the Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset, which is on sale for just $58. Regularly $100+, the Amazon deal saves you 42% off the original price, and brings the Sony headphones down to their lowest price ever.

These chic gaming headphones are backed by Sony’s legendary audio quality, for loud, more detailed gameplay. Sony’s “360 Spatial Sound” technology creates a more realistic experience, so that sound is positioned around you rather than directly at you. What that means: you can hear every note, accent and sound effect in your game, allowing you to better pinpoint your opponent’s location — no matter where they’re hiding.

A built-in microphone lets you communicate with other players cleanly and clearly — no distortion here. The flexible mic can be positioned as close or as far away from your mouth as you want; fold the mic down to talk and flip up to mute.

The best part of this gaming headset is how comfortable it is, even after hours of gaming. That’s thanks to the cushy nylon earpads, which are super comfortable around the ears without being too snug or suffocating. The breathable material won’t leave you in a sweat, and the pads are designed with ergonomics in mind. The adjustable headband, meantime, is soft and lightweight around your crown.

Keep in mind, the INZONE H3 headset can help muffle and insulate sound, but these are not noise-cancelling headphones. For that, you’ll want to upgrade to the INZONE H9 headset, which has noise-cancellation technology and is also wireless (the INZONE H3 is a wired headset).

But if you’re just looking for a great pair of basic gaming headphones, you can’t go wrong with the INZONE H3. Regularly $100+, get it on sale now for just $58 here. This is the lowest price we’re seeing for this set online.

The Sony gaming headset boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 1700 verified reviewers online. See full sale details here.

