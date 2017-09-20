Sony Buys Into Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Stolen Picture Production Company

Sony Pictures Television has taken a stake in Stolen Picture, the recently minted film and TV production company set up by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Sony has taken a minority stake and will distribute Stolen Picture’s TV projects.

Miles Ketley has been named CEO of the company. He joins from Jane Tranter’s “His Dark Materials” production company Bad Wolf, where he was COO.

Pegg and Frost launched Stolen Picture last year, having worked together on TV series “Spaced” and movies “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz.” In a joint statement, the pair said: “We’re inordinately excited to be partnering with Sony and hope to create a diverse range of television and film in line with our own sensibilities. More than that, we hope to receive free Walkmans and a lifetime’s supply of cassettes.”

Stolen has already set its first movie, horror comedy “Slaughterhouse Rulez,” which Sony Pictures International Productions is producing with Catalyst Global Media and which Sony Pictures Releasing International is distributing.

“Nick and Simon are good friends of the Sony group already, and this deal will help us take things to the next level,” said Wayne Garvie, chief creative officer for international production at Sony Pictures.

Before working at Bad Wolf, Ketley was co-head of the Film and TV Group at Wiggin, Britain’s largest media-law firm, which he joined from Fox Searchlight Pictures. He maintains his role as a partner in the media financier Stone Story.