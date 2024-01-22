Sonoran to speakeasy, here's an exclusive look at every restaurant at the Scottsdale Resort

Four new culinary concepts are now open at Scottsdale Resort and Spa following massive renovations to the entire hotel that began over a year ago.

"The whole transition is really focused on reintroducing this whole area to the local market and the neighborhoods," said the resort's director of sales and marketing Tim Keough. "We're really trying to flip it on its head and bring the locals back out here to see what we've done."

While the resort was primarily used for meetings and conventions in the past, the hope is to become a destination for residents in surrounding areas like Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, whether for a staycation in one of the light and airy redesigned rooms or for a meal at one of four new restaurants: La Fogata, The Social Boardroom, The Madam and Barnaby's Cafe.

Here's what to expect at every restaurants at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

La Fogata

La Fogata means "the campfire" in Spanish and is a reference to the dishes cooked over an open mesquite fire, as well as a nod to the view of the fire pit on the restaurant's patio overlooking the golf course.

The menu is Sonoran-inspired, featuring dishes like meat and potatoes with gnocchi from Sedona Pasta Company and a sweet roasted salmon succotash.

Meat and potatoes-handmade gnocchi, browned butter, fresh herbs, braised oxtail, roasted mushrooms, black truffle and pecorino from La Fogata, kitchen and bar inside the Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

Executive chef Ken Arneson said his favorite dish is the birria braised oxtails, house pickled vegetables and grilled Noble bread. The meat is arranged on the bone and has a smoky taste heavily influenced by Native American styles of cooking, Arneson said.

Another standout is the beef carpaccio, made with seared A5 wagyu, horseradish caper aioli, pickled frisee, Manchego cheese, heirloom tomatoes and radish. The shareable plate is savory with a tangy kick and the presentation showcases bright pops of color that Arneson said are meant to represent the reds of the desert.

"We're hoping that our guests kind of see that throughout all of the dishes, that use of those lights and tans, the yellows, the bright reds," said Arneson. "The use of citrus, copper, you know, following our five C's."

Barnaby's Cafe

Named after the architect who designed the resort, Barnaby's Cafe is a unique combination of a coffee shop, wine bar and local boutique.

The food menu includes house made croissants, Danishes and muffins; breakfast items such as five grain coconut oatmeal, sun-dried cranberry and pecans and a house smoked salmon and bagel; and an assortment of sandwiches, soups and salads.

Barnaby's Cafe serves up a cappuccino and sweet rolls at The Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

In the morning, the cafe and large outdoor patio is a comfortable place to sit back with a hot coffee or tea, taking advantage of the heaters in the winter and the misters in the summer. In the afternoon, Barnaby's begins serving wine flights and often will host local music in the courtyard.

In contrast to an average hotel gift shop, Barnaby's retail section sells almost exclusively local products such as books by local authors, Arizona-inspired soaps and jewelry and other products like Cutino hot sauce, Cerreta candy, Prickly Pear Tea and Roastery of Cave Creek coffee.

The Social Boardroom

The space that is now The Social Boardroom used to be solely a conference room, but it has now become a welcoming hangout space for hotel guests and community members of all ages, featuring a virtual golf simulator and a pool table which can still convert to a conference table if needed.

Rather than standard dining tables, The Social Boardroom is designed more like a lounge with large couches and more relaxed seating.

Menu highlights include a bucket of naked wings, a bucket of house made cinnamon and sugar beignets, a "Golfer's Pizza" made with aged Calabrian Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, sliders and "Cowboy Nachos" topped with pork, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.

The Madam

The Madam is a speakeasy inspired by the 1920s prohibition era, with lighting and music to set the vintage mood. The door to the bar is located in The Social Boardroom, but the speakeasy is only accessible with a passcode given to guests when they check in. If you're not staying overnight, you can ask a server or other hotel staff for the code.

The menu includes craft cocktails and small bites to pair with them, such as tempura shishito peppers, a ceviche tostada and a house made salmon board.

A drink called "A Shot to Your Heart" is served up at The Madame, a speakeasy bar inside The Scottsdale Resort and Spa.

Food and beverage supervisor Ivan Vasquez said his favorite drink is the "Shot To Your Heart" made with Dos Hombres mezcal, Fratello hazelnut liqueur, pomegranate, coconut water, lemon juice, agave and egg white. Vasquez presented the cocktail with smoke and the aroma lingered even after the drink was gone, further adding to the dark and sultry atmosphere of the speakeasy.

"It's one of the first ones I created, and I feel like it really captures the whole ambiance of the space," Vasquez said.

Another of Vasquez' favorites is the "Cleared Conscious" made with Roku strawberry gin, lavender, blood orange liqueur, bergamot, rhubarb and orange bitters. The name is a play on the drink's clear color, and he joked that during prohibition it would've been preferable to drink a clear drink that could be visually mistaken for water.

How to visit Scottsdale Resort and Spa restaurants

La Fogata, The Social Boardroom, The Madam and Barnaby's Cafe are open to both hotel guests and the general public.

La Fogata: Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily. Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. La Fogata delivery express from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barnaby's Cafe: Coffee and retail open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Wine offerings begin 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Social Boardroom: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Madam: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Details: Scottsdale Resort and Spa, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale. 480-991-9000, hilton.com.

