Song Yoo-jung Dies: South Korean Actress Was 26

Greg Evans
·1 min read

Song Yoo-jung, a South Korean actress best known for TV series Golden Rainbow and web series Dear My Name, died in Seoul Saturday, Jan. 23. She was 26, and although no cause has been disclosed Song’s passing follows a series youthful deaths by suicide that have shaken the industry there.

Song’s death was confirmed by representatives at Sublime Artist Agency. A statement indicated that a funeral was “held quietly,” according to family wishes, and a funeral procession will take place today.

“Song Yu Jung was a friend of ours who always gave us joy with her bright smile,” the statement said, “and she was a wonderful actress who acted with passion.”

An obituary in The New York Times notes that Song began her acting career six years ago, and has appeared in commercials for Estée Lauder products and Baskin-Robbins ice cream, as well as various music videos. She also was an advocate for people with disabilities.

Her breakout role came in 2019 with the popular web series Dear My Name, in which she played an architecture student.

The rash of deaths by suicide among young performers in South Korea has brought attention to the stress and pressure placed on up-and-coming stars, and the industry’s failure to address mental health issues. Since 2017, K-pop stars Kim Jong-hyun, Sulli and Goo Hara have died by suicide. All were in their 20s.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.

    Leading executives and personalities from the NFL, EA, ESPN, and Verizon gather on January 21, 2021, for PaleyIMPACT: Changing the Game: The NFL Pro Bowl Goes Virtual, moderated by MJ Acosta-Ruiz, to discuss the historical and groundbreaking intersection of pro football, TV, gaming/interactive entertainment, technology, and popular culture involved in the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl. Maureen Reidy, Paley Center President and CEO, offers opening comments. Panel topics include: ways in which the NFL responded to the COVID-19 pandemic; the significance of the Pro Bowl to the NFL community; Steve Young's feelings on how participating in the Pro Bowl is a career-defining moment; what will be unique about Pro Bowl 2021; how Madden NFL 21 is being utilized in the Pro Bowl; Stephanie Druley's enthusiasm for how the Pro Bowl personalizes its players; what the past season has been like from the players' and coaches' perspectives; reaction to players having used their platform in the last year to talk about social injustice and amplify marginalized voices; and the panelists' favorite moments from the past season's games. Participants: Stephanie Druley, EVP, Studio and Event Production, ESPN; John Nitti, Senior Vice President and Chief Media Officer, Verizon; Peter O'Reilly, EVP, Club Business and League Events, NFL; David Tinson, CMO, EA; Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Analyst, ESPN. Moderator: MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Host, NFL Total Access. Host: Maureen Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media.