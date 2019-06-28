Son of former 'Real Housewives' star Jim Marchese says father refuses to pay college tuition because he's gay

James Michael Marchese, the son of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Amber Marchese’s husband Jim Marchese, says his father won’t accept him as gay, so he’s crowd-sourcing the money to pay for college.

“At the beginning of 2018, my father ‘found out’ I was gay,” James, who goes by Michael, wrote. “This began two weeks of mental abuse that led to me being removed from his home when I told my Mom (her and my father are divorced) and went to court with her. Since this time, my father has been slowly cutting ties with me until I ‘live according to his standards.’”

The younger Marchese said he will attend Fairfield University and that it will cost $65,000 per year, but that he has won merit-based scholarships to pay for $30,000. As of Thursday afternoon, 291 donors had contributed more than $11,000 toward the $35,000 goal of his GoFundMe campaign.

He said that his mother — Amber is his stepmom — is unable to offer him money for his tuition, and the usual method of securing student loans isn’t an option.

“At this current time, I am unable to get a co-signer for my student loans and is the main reason I have decided to create a gofundme page to try and help raise money for my Freshman Year,” Michael wrote. “Since my Mom has taken on full financial responsibility for myself and my brother (he left my dad's home at the same time I did) she can't co-sign for the loan and, as said earlier, my father refuses to offer any help. I hope to have the ability to take out the loans myself for my Sophomore Year of college as I am currently working to build up a credit score and will continue to work during the school year so that I can continue to save money to put towards college. The 35,000 dollars that I am asking for would go directly to paying my first year's tuition and all the expenses for board, books, etc.”

After Michael launched his online campaign, Jim dismissed his son’s story.

“This has nothing to do with sexuality. It has to do with money,” Jim told Champion Daily. “He wants to go to a no name college in Connecticut that costs $275,000 when he doesn’t even have a career path that he’s focused on versus going to a state school that would cost $40,000. Who pays that much for Fairfield college? If he had gotten into Yale, Harvard, MIT, U Penn, Wharton Business School — any of the top 20 schools — we would have a conversation. The idea that he wants to spend $275,000 without regard to the fact that he’s got four other siblings who also need financial help is absurd and selfish.”

He argued that he never kicked Michael out, and he accused his son of “trying to use Amber’s celebrity stature to literally sucker people into paying so this spoiled rich kid can attend an egregiously overpriced no name school.”

Amber, who supported her husband in the same article, wrote on Twitter that this issue has deeply upset the family.

“I have received death threats, thousands of nasty, vial comments for a story that is not true,” she said alongside a link to a story about Michael’s campaign. “NOT ONE WORD. Our family has been destroyed and we are in pain, we have been for some time now. Never assume you know the story. Please keep this in mind before attacking.”

During the back and forth, Real Housewives fan Michael Turchin, an artist and the husband of former ‘NSync star Lance Bass, shared a message of his own related to Michael’s story.

Turchin posted several screens worth of text messages from a conversation he said he had with Amber a few months ago. He said he’d reached out to her after her husband said that no straight man wants his son to be gay. In response, “She doubled down saying she doesn’t hate gay ppl but that being gay is a harmful chosen lifestyle that is ruining the youth of America,” Turchin said.

On Thursday evening, Amber posted another message to the stepson she said she’d raised just as if he were her biological child. She said Michael had been in trouble for “lying about his where abouts with my other, at the time, 14 year old step son. We found out that he was bringing my young son around 18 year predators boys that wanted to sexually abuse him, among other Christian Brother[s Academy] freshman children.”