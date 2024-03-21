After His Son’s Divisive Apartment Tour Went Viral, Ryan Phillippe Explained Why He Gets “Offended” By “Nepotism Talk” About His And Reese Witherspoon’s Kids

Ryan Phillippe has weighed in on the never-ending “nepo baby” discourse.

Two individuals posing together, one in a floral shirt and sunglasses, the other in a plaid jacket with a graphic t-shirt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Fanatics

As I’m sure you know, Ryan shares two children with Reese Witherspoon: 24-year-old Ava and 20-year-old Deacon.

Three celebrities posing together; two females and one male, dressed in formal attire

And now that they’re grown up, the siblings are stepping into the world of showbiz, with Deacon pursuing music while Ava is beginning to “figure out” a career in acting.

Two women at a public event, one in a black outfit with sunglasses, the other in a gray coat over a yellow top
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Though they’re divorced, Reese and Ryan often come together to support their kids' creative projects. And now, Ryan is defending Ava and Deacon against nepotism backlash — which, as I'm sure you’ll know, is quite a popular theme in Hollywood.

Two individuals at an event, one in a black tuxedo and the other in a strapless gown
Axelle / FilmMagic

In a recent interview with Extra, the 49-year-old said it feels “natural” for his children to pursue careers in the arts, but admitted he finds it difficult to see criticism directed towards young people in Hollywood who’ve followed in their parents' footsteps.

Two individuals smiling on the red carpet, one in a strapless polka-dot dress and the other in a black off-shoulder gown
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“That's what always annoys me about this whole nepotism talk with the industry,” he said. “You know, so many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do, you know, to some degree or another. To me, I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because yeah, of course, that's what they've grown up around.”

Two celebrities posing together, the woman in a white tank top and jeans, the man in a cap, white tee, and cardigan

Of his own children, he added: “These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think.”

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

Ryan went on to say that celebrity kids entering the industry also benefit from a prior understanding of the industry, particularly the more difficult parts of life in showbiz.

Three individuals seated at an event, the center person in a black outfit, flanked by others in lighter attire

“That familiarity makes them handle some of what is hard about this industry,” he said. “You’ve gotta have a thick skin. There’s so much rejection and nasty things that can be said about you. It’s not all celebration.”

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Fendi

While Ava and Deacon lead relatively low-key lives, the siblings haven't escaped nepotism backlash. In fact, Ryan’s comments come only a few months after Deacon found himself at the center of a debate over a viral tour of his NYC apartment.

Young man in a distressed denim jacket and hands in pockets on a city street
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

In case you missed it, in November, Deacon — who studies music at NYU — showed off his stylish West Village apartment to a TikToker called Caleb Simpson, who ~randomly~ approached him on the street by asking him how much he pays for rent.

Man in a jacket and cap smiling outdoors, gesturing with his hand
@calebwsimpson / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

As you’d perhaps expect, Deacon’s place looks pretty fancy, boasting high ceilings, a music studio setup, and funky artwork. Sharing with two roommates, the 20-year-old didn’t disclose how much rent he pays, but instead brushed off the question by hinting at extortionate “West Village prices.”

Person in cap and jacket seated by artwork with dripping heart design, labeled "FRIENDS"
@calebwsimpson / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Since the tour didn’t mention his parents, people were a little divided by the underlying implication that Deacon could afford the apartment as a regular college student, rather than the child of the richest actress in the world. And so, it wasn’t long before the “nepo baby” discourse bubbled up in the comments section.

Two people smiling at the camera, one in a strapless gown, the other in a tuxedo

However, plenty of others spoke out in Deacon’s defense, noting that he seems like a “humble kid” despite his lavish background.

Person in a hooded sweater and backpack walking outside

And as Deacon continues to explore music, it sounds like Ryan is one proud dad, telling Extra that his son has “an incredible work ethic.”

Two men posing for a photo, one in a sports jersey and the other in a floral patterned shirt

You can read Ryan’s full interview with Extra here. And this is where you can watch Deacon’s NYC apartment tour.

