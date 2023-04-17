'Somewhere in Queens' sneak peek: 'Of course, we'd rather win'

Watch an exclusive clip from Ray Romano's new film.

Video Transcript

- Sticks, 22 points. Nice.

- I'd rather win.

- Yeah. Yeah, of course we'd rather win. Yeah.

- Who's this, Sticks?

- Oh, this is Danny. I mean, her name's Danielle, but yeah.

- Hi again, and I guess just a first hi to you, Mr. Russo.

- Yeah. Hi. Hi. Nice to meet you.

- Yeah. Say something.

- What? You said hi already.

- Where are you from, Danielle?

- Forest Hills Gardens.

- Oh.

- Not the ritzy part. We're mostly normal. Got the smallest house on the block, right Matty?

- You've been to her house?

- Not in it, but yeah.

- Oh shit. We got to go, Matty.

- I got to drive her to work.

- Oh, we were going to go to Corona and get some lemon ices, celebrate, everything. You could come.

- Oh, that's so nice, but my boss sucks. If I'm late, he's an idiot. So--

- I thought I'd drive her. So, let's go.

- It was really nice to finally meet you guys, no thanks to this one. [LAUGHTER] Bye. Wait, come here. [LAUGHTER] OK, go.

- Oh man.

- Come to dinner Sunday.

- Ma, she--

- I would love to. I love Italian food.

- OK, Sunday, 12:00.

- Dinner at 12:00. I love it. I'll be there. Thank you. Now take me to work, boy. You want me to get fire? Wait, I'm slipping.

- You're kind of heavy.

- Hey.

- Do not fucking like her.