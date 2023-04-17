'Somewhere in Queens' sneak peek: 'Of course, we'd rather win'
Watch an exclusive clip from Ray Romano's new film.
Video Transcript
- Sticks, 22 points. Nice.
- I'd rather win.
- Yeah. Yeah, of course we'd rather win. Yeah.
- Who's this, Sticks?
- Oh, this is Danny. I mean, her name's Danielle, but yeah.
- Hi again, and I guess just a first hi to you, Mr. Russo.
- Yeah. Hi. Hi. Nice to meet you.
- Yeah. Say something.
- What? You said hi already.
- Where are you from, Danielle?
- Forest Hills Gardens.
- Oh.
- Not the ritzy part. We're mostly normal. Got the smallest house on the block, right Matty?
- You've been to her house?
- Not in it, but yeah.
- Oh shit. We got to go, Matty.
- I got to drive her to work.
- Oh, we were going to go to Corona and get some lemon ices, celebrate, everything. You could come.
- Oh, that's so nice, but my boss sucks. If I'm late, he's an idiot. So--
- I thought I'd drive her. So, let's go.
- It was really nice to finally meet you guys, no thanks to this one. [LAUGHTER] Bye. Wait, come here. [LAUGHTER] OK, go.
- Oh man.
- Come to dinner Sunday.
- Ma, she--
- I would love to. I love Italian food.
- OK, Sunday, 12:00.
- Dinner at 12:00. I love it. I'll be there. Thank you. Now take me to work, boy. You want me to get fire? Wait, I'm slipping.
- You're kind of heavy.
- Hey.
- Do not fucking like her.