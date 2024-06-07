Something alien, so obviously among us

We are not alone in the universe! Aliens--malevolent extraterrestrial ones--are walking among us. How do I know? Trump the Truthful told me so.

I’m giving him the Homeric epithet of “Trump the Truthful” because we all know he would never lie to or mislead us.

​Unfortunately, Trump couldn’t actually come out and say it. He could only hint at it. It’s classified. And Trump’s respect for our nation’s secrets is legendary. So only those of us schooled in Trumpian code language have been able to decipher the hint. I could get in trouble for sharing the decoded message. But I’m prepared to risk it, so here goes:

“We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language. . . These are languages — it’s the craziest thing — they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing. Nobody speaks them.”

That’s what he told a crowd in the Bronx on May 23. Trump, of course, was referring to the aliens coming across our southern border. He added that they’re mostly males of “fighting age, 19 to 25.” They’re forming an army to conquer us from within, Trump warns.

Think about it. There are no unknown human languages. These beings coming across the border have to be an alien invasion force from outer space. We need to prepare to fight a real-life war of the worlds! And shame on our government for trying to keep this secret! ​

Biden just may be in league with these aliens. He may even be one of them. That’s why he occasionally stutters and seems to be cognitively impaired. Speaking a human language is not easy for an alien from outer space. Also, I’ve watched enough science fiction films to know they can shape-shift and even read minds. Keep your aluminum hat at the ready.

And keep all this to yourself. You don’t want to get on the government’s radar, and we don’t want to see our country racked by widespread panic and pandemonium — for now at least.

Furthermore, remember how Sen. Lindsey Graham and former House speaker Kevin McCarthy initially blamed Trump for inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol? They soon recanted. Remember the film “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers”? It was prophetic. Graham and McCarthy probably spent January 7 sweeping up fragments of large green husks.

Seriously, folks, do we really want a president who is given to the sort of demagogic flights of fantasy I’ve been having some fun with in this column? As others have pointed out, the brakes will be off in a second Trump term. He intends to put sycophantic loyalists in key government positions. Biden is far from perfect, but he has his feet planted on terra firma. Trump is a space cadet — a malignant one.

​As for his recent felony conviction, ignore the faux outrage from leading Republicans. Sen. Ted Cruz, for instance, has denounced the conviction as the sort of thing that happens in banana republics. No, the attempted coup of January 6, 2021, was the stuff of banana republics, and Trump was the pseudo-generalissimo who fomented it. Trump was indicted by the members of a New York grand jury and convicted by 12 jurists approved by his defense team. Do you really think all those people were in league with Biden? Rest assured Trump is guilty of falsifying business records in pursuit of the presidency.

One thing does bother me about the hush-money trial, however. He is now raising money from the role he was born to play — that of a martyr and a political prisoner. It might have been better had the New York charges never been brought. But Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg established that no one is above the law — not even Donald Trump — and that’s why Republicans are raging. They would have us believe otherwise.

As for me, I think I’ll indulge in a little conspiracy theory of my own. The leading Republicans carrying Trump’s water are not stupid, nor are they gullible. I’m sure they see Trump for what he is — a blustering, deranged, narcissistic buffoon. But he has been useful to them, and he fits into their long-range plans. They realize Trump — given his age and physical condition — won’t be around that much longer. And he has created a cult of mindless MAGA followers who would transfer their allegiance to another demagogue. I think the GOP is planning to replace Trump with someone smarter and more subtle about carrying out their Machiavellian agenda. Should they succeed, the result will be one-party authoritarian rule.

As conspiracy theories go, too far out? I don’t think so.

Contact Ed Palm at majorpalm@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Something alien, so obviously among us