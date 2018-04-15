‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ TV Spot: New Crew Look At Cannes’ Hottest Ticket

The only major studio tentpole in official selection at next month’s Cannes Film Festival, Solo: A Star Wars Story is also bound to be the Riviera event’s hottest ticket. Disney today dropped another look at the Ron Howard-directed origins story that traces the beginnings of smuggler, ace pilot and charming scoundrel, Han Solo. Alden Ehrenreich plays Han, who in the “Crew” clip above meets Wookie Chewbacca for the first time.

Deadline broke the news earlier this month that the movie will world premiere in Cannes. It’s got an out of competition Special Screening and will bow at the Palais before it begins global release on May 23 overseas and May 25 domestically. The major studios have scaled back somewhat on showy — and pricey — Cannes premieres in recent years, but the stars aligned timing-wise on this one which should give a nice jolt to the proceedings.

Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany also star in the adventure which will glam up the red carpet. And that night, we’ll finally know the answer to the most burning questions in the galaxy: Is the Kessel Run featured? How?

The synopsis on Solo reads: Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Check out the cheeky new look above.

Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

