The Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer has everybody wanting a Lando movie

Following the release of the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer, fans are calling for it to be re-cut as a Lando film.

Donald Glover’s iteration of the dapper smuggler has gone down a storm with fans and though his appearances so far in the teaser and full length trailers have been fleeting, people are still championing a film focused solely on him.

my twitter tl right now is all the LANDO poster and literally none of the other ones





Still time for Lucasfilm to re-edit the film to be 'Lando'





KATHLEEN KENNEDY ON THE PHONE: Ron do we, uh, do we have extra unused footage of Lando lying around?

RON HOWARD: Some, ah, yeah. Wh—

KK: GET IT IN THERE.





Solo looks fine? Solo looks fine. It should have been a Lando movie.





It’s the first appearance of Lando Calrissian in this new string of Star Wars movies as original actor Billy Dee Williams has yet to be invited back.

Fans have been asking for months #WheresLando and even the cast of The Last Jedi told Yahoo Movies UK, Williams should be in the next Star Wars film.

“Believe me I thought about [bringing Lando back], believe me I did, and it just wouldn’t work,” Johnson tells Yahoo Movies.

“For reasons I can’t really talk about without getting into spoilers, Lando even in the position of any… just specific story reasons that he would not have worked, like in the capacity of the DJ part – Benicio’s part – there’s a reason that had to be a new character and couldn’t just be Lando.”

Until then we’ll have to make do with Donald Glover’s version, which so far looks pretty damn good.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out on May 25

