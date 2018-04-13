Solo: A Star Wars Story running time revealed

With the release of new Star Wars spin-off movie Solo: A Star Wars Story almost upon is, it’s been revealed how long you’ll be in your seat for the ride.

The movie, somewhat unexpectedly, will be holding its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, largely better known as a platform for European art house type movies, though increasingly embracing all movie genres in recent years.

So it’s via the festival’s website that the run-time has been confirmed as 135 minutes.

That puts the movie around the same length as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and fellow spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but not quite as lengthy as Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which weighed in at two hours, 32 minutes.

The movie has had a troubled journey to Cannes, however.

Original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, of 21 Jump Street and Lego Movie fame, were fired by Lucasfilm over creative differences.

Earlier this month, an unnamed actor from the film gave more details of the dispute, claiming to Vulture that the directors were out of their depth with a production of this scale, while earlier rumours suggested that they clashed with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy from the outset.





Veteran director Ron Howard was then drafted in to undertake multi-million dollar re-shoots, and then remodel the movie.

Lord and Miller will receive executive producer credits on the movie, though how Howards version will differ from it, we’ll never know.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as new character Qi’ra and Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian, it hits screens in the UK on May 24.

Read more

Chewbacca gets his time to shine in new Solo trailer

The Last Jedi production designer teases Luke’s return

Solo to debut at Cannes



