'Solo: A Star Wars Story' release date brought FORWARD in the UK

The wait for Solo: A Star Wars Story just got a little bit shorter for UK film fans.

Disney has announced that it’s bringing the release date of the next Star Wars spin-off forward by a day, releasing it nationwide on 24 May.

The news comes via a post from the official Star Wars Facebook page that announced: “Get ready. Solo: A Star Wars Story will now hit UK cinemas on May 24!”

Solo was originally due to hit cinemas on 25 May. Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Han Solo in this new Star Wars adventure set before the events of the 1977 original. It promises to reveal all about the origins of everyone’s favourite intergalactic smuggler, including how he met Chewbacca and how he won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian, played here by Donald Glover.

Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star. Ron Howard directs from a Jake and Lawrence Kasdan script.

Here’s the official synopsis: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Watch the first trailer below.





