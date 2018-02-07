'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is 'a heist, gunslinger type movie' says Lucasfilm boss

Hot on the heels of the first trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Entertainment Weekly has revealed a bunch of new information and photos from the upcoming Star Wars spin-off.

Most excitingly is the magazine’s cover which gives us our first full-length look at Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo as Han and Chewie.

View photos (EW) More

The magazine also gives us an insight into what to expect from the film which, up until very recently, has been completely shrouded in mystery.

Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, calls Solo “a heist, gunslinger type movie”, and an unnamed filmmaker adds detail calling it “a Western crossed with a film noir, freighted with offbeat humour and set in the criminal underbelly of a galaxy being torn apart.”

The heist element of the film is new information, and it apparently refers to a job Han and Chewie undertake to make a name for themselves in the criminal underworld. A newly released picture shows the dynamic duo attempting a daring caper aboard a galactic monorail called ‘The Conveyex’.

View photos Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca (EW) More

What they’re stealing, as yet, remains a mystery.

Here’s what else we just learned from EW’s Solo special…

Han Solo will “fall head over heels” for Emilia Clarke’s “shadowy” Qi’ra.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing Lando Calrissian’s (Donald Glover) droid sidekick L3-37 who has “a more idiosyncratic personality than your typical droids”.

Han will cross paths with “career criminals” Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Val (Thandie Newton), and crime boss Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) along the way.

The Empire now has Mudtroopers, and you can actually see their faces for once – see below.

View photos Mudtroopers on Mimban (EW) More

Another picture also reveals the shiny interior of the box fresh Millennium Falcon before it became the most notorious hunk of junk this side of the Kessel run.

View photos Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson is Beckett and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo (EW) More

Keep an eye on EW.com for more revelations from Solo: A Star Wars Story all this week.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in UK cinemas 25 May.





Read more

First Solo trailer divides fans

Han Solo’s origin tale is very familiar

Everyone wants a Lando movie after the Solo trailer

