'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actor shares new details about the troubled production

Weeks away from its May 25 release and still sight unseen, it’s fair to say that Solo: A Star Wars Story already arrives as one of the more problem-plagued big-budget movies in recent memory. In June, after completing at least three-quarters of principal photography on the stand-alone prequel — which traces the early, pre–Mos Eisley adventures of Harrison Ford’s iconic space-smuggler character Han Solo — original co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired by Lucasfilm studio boss Kathleen Kennedy over “creative differences.” Days later, Ron Howard was hired to finish the film. Rumors ricocheted around Hollywood that the script was “unworkable” and that star Alden Ehrenreich was struggling to nail his impersonation of Ford, compelling some fans to preemptively revolt.

Vulture spoke to an actor who worked on Solo — for four months under the direction of Miller and Lord last year, and beginning in October with Howard — who provided a blow-by-blow. Although not one of the film’s marquee stars, this source was in a prime position to observe the directors’ contrasting on-set modi operandi. And according to his description, the production was divided into two distinct chapters: one disorganized and chaotic, the other controlled and efficient.

Director Drama

Vulture’s source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to publicly discuss the movie at this time, felt Lord and Miller were out of their depth, more cut out for light comedy — like The Lego Movie and 2012’s big-screen adaptation of 21 Jump Street, the movies for which the pair earned their reputation for delivering surprise hits — than the kind of big-budget, galaxy-questing action that Lucasfilm required.

To hear our source tell it, the main difference between the co-directors’ filmmaking style and Howard’s boiled down to efficiency. Where Lord and Miller would typically demand more than 30 takes of a given scene — seemingly unsure of what they wanted other than a delivery “different” from the last — Howard got the job done in no more than two or three takes. “Phil and Chris are good directors, but they weren’t prepared for Star Wars,” says our source. “After the 25th take, the actors are looking at each other like, ‘This is getting weird.’ [Lord and Miller] seemed a bit out of control. They definitely felt the pressure; with one of these movies, there are so many people on top of you all the time. The first assistant director was really experienced and had to step in to help them direct a lot of scenes.” (Joy Fehily, a spokesperson for Miller and Lord says: “This information is completely inaccurate,” but declined to cite specific inaccuracies. She also declined to make the directors available for an interview.)

Howard, on the other hand, has a journeyman’s filmography that stretches back to 1984, spanning comedy-romance (Splash), biographical dramas (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon), and pulpy thrillers (The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons). And he impressed the beleaguered Solo production by working “really fast.” “When he came on, he took control and you could feel it,” the actor says. “He got respect immediately. He’s really confident. A really easy guy to work with.”

Howard certainly needs to work fast. According to our insider, the director reshot a majority of Solo at London’s Pinewood Studios, and is now in post-production on the Disney studio lot in Burbank. Howard has been cagey about the “How much is his and how much is theirs?” aspect of the film that has stoked fan fascination. “[Of] course Phil and Chris’s fingerprints are all over the movie, given how much they put into it and the time they put into it,” he recently told EW.

Speaking at the GLAS Animation Festival in Berkeley, California, on Friday, Miller and Lord revealed they had elected not to contest Howard for a “directed by” credit on Solo. “We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film,” Miller said from the podium. “In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.” (At Vulture Fest in November, Lord addressed the dismissal by saying: “I think in terms of us leaving the project, I think everyone went in with good intentions and our approach to making the movie was different than theirs. That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big.”)