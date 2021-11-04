Soleil Moon Frye says being arrested protesting in favor of voting rights was 'deeply emotional'

Soleil Moon Frye had told her social media followers that she would be joining organized demonstrations for voting rights, and that's exactly what she did on Wednesday.

The Punky Brewster star and her teenage daughters, 16-year-old Poet and 13-year-old Jagger, marched with others in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Soleil revealed on social media that she had been arrested.

"I came to Washington DC with my incredible daughters @poet_siennarose and @jaggerblue_ with a dream to help create change," she captioned several images from the day. "It was a deeply emotional and moving experience for us."

Soleil mentioned that her parents were civil rights activists.

"My father was part of the March on Washington with Dr Martin Luther King Jr.," she said of the 1963 event. "Today my children and I protested together with the awe inspiring family of Dr [sic] Martin Luther King."

Soleil noted that her friend Ben Jealous, president of the progressive advocacy group People for the American Way, and his daughter, were also part of the group.

"My heart is full of gratitude for the DNA lines that connect us and the way we can come together to make a difference," she said.

The day before the demonstration, Soleil had explained that she was willing to risk being put in handcuffs for the cause.

"My kids' future means the world to me," the actress captioned a snapshot of her with her girls.

Soleil has a tight bond with her daughters. (She and her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher's producing partner Jason Goldberg, share two boys as well: 7-year-old Lyric, and Story, who's 5. The parents split in 2020 after 22 years of marriage.)

In January 2018, Jagger even told Yahoo Entertainment that she was a big fan of her mom's '80s show.

"I would love to become the next Punky," she said. "That has always been my dream."

Of course, Soleil reprised her role in the 2021 reboot, which depicted a grown-up Punky as a divorced mother raising three children.