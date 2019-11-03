Solange Knowles Denies Cheating With Manager, Days After Announcing Split From Husband

Solange Knowles was quick to shut down rumors circulating that she left her husband Alan Ferguson for her long-time manager, John Bogaard.

A photo of Solange and Bogaard was making the rounds on social media. Many people were quick to criticize the singer over the single photo. Some online had issue with Bogaard being white.

The trolls kept going and Solange finally decided to step in to clear the situation up. She posted the photo with Bogaard that was making the rounds. She wrote, “Yo [thank you] @onvaction for bein[g] the best co-manager for 5 years. Sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. Go back to enjoying ya vacation.”

Earlier this week, Solange announced she was separating from her husband Alan Ferguson.

She wrote on Instagram, “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

She continued, “ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭)”

Solange ended, “i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

John Bogaard

Her famous friends including Pharrell and Melina Matsoukas were quick to show her love in the comments. Fans also showed her support writing, “And tho It ain’t nan no body business. Yesss. Sending you love baby” and “Sending you lots of love and hugs. Protect your story - so you can rewrite it as your heart & soul desires. 💛💛💛✨✨✨”