Solange Knowles Announces Separation from Husband Alan Ferguson: 'Early This Year We Parted Ways'

Solange Knowles has split from husband Alan Ferguson.

The singer, 33, announced the separation on Instagram Friday in a lengthy statement, along with three photos of herself. “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ainâ€™t nan no body business ðŸ˜­) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do,” Knowles said.

Knowles and Ferguson wed in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2014, during a ceremony and reception that was attended by her sister BeyoncÃ©, brother-in-law JAY-Z and mother Tina Knowles. Solange is a mom to 15-year-old son Julez with ex-husband Daniel Smith.

Also in her statement, the singer gave an update on her health since revealing in December 2017 that she was being treated for an autonomic disorder, which affects part of the nervous system.

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” she said. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Knowles later added, “It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.”

Acknowledging that she “ain’t perfect,” the star said she is “leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

In the comments section of her post, Destiny’s Child band member Michelle Williams left red heart emojis and a prayer emoji.

Knowles first shared her diagnosis when she was forced to cancel her New Year’s Eve gig at the AfroPunk festival in South Africa due to health issues.