Sofia Vergara Shares The Main Reason Behind Her Divorce

Sofia Vergara just revealed why she and Joe Manganiello really decided to get divorced.

Vergara was refreshingly frank about what led to the end of her seven-year marriage while talking to El País, a Spanish-language daily newspaper in Spain, in an interview published last week. She and Manganiello announced their divorce in a joint statement last summer.

Opening up about her personal life, the “Modern Family” star said, “Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years.”

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the 51-year-old actor said of Manganiello, 47. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” Vergara added. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Vergara, who had her first and only child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in 1991, went on.

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she said.

Manganiello and Vergara announced their divorce last summer after seven years of marriage.

Vergara then went on to say that if her next romantic partner wants kids, “he has to come with [his own] children.”

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things,” she said. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Vergara recently admitted to being pleasantly surprised by the media’s response to her and Manganiello’s split.

“I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. You know, how it usually is,” she told “CBS Sunday Morning.” “I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was, and that was it. You know, I’ve been moving on.”

Read the full interview for El País here.

