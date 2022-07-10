Sofia Vergara Shares Family Pics on 50th Birthday as Joe Manganiello Says: 'I Love You So Much'

Sofia Vergara Shares Snaps with Her Son and Niece as Joe Honors Her on 50th Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0GbLFLMGA/

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is getting all the love for her special day!

The Modern Family actress turned 50 years old on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with her family — including her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara — at Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.

Wearing a red and white dress, Vergara looked incredible as she gazed sweetly at her birthday cake decorated with a "50" candle in pictures shared via Instagram.

The second photo featured a selfie with her two younger family members, who flashed big smiles as they posed for the camera.

"🍰🍰🍰," Vergara captioned the post.

Followers and celebrity friends flocked to the comments section to send her good wishes including Adriana Lima, who wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful lady @sofiavergara."

Amanda Cerny said, "I'll have what you're having 🔥😍 happy birthday !" Meanwhile, Irina Shayk simply commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥bday 😍."

On Sunday, Joe Manganiello honored Vergara by posting a carousel of sweet images featuring the couple at various events and locations.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" he wrote in the Instagram caption. "I love you so much."

Vergara and Manganiello, 45, tied the knot back in November 2015 and recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Sharing some throwbacks from their wedding day via Instagram in November, Vergara wrote in the caption, "Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!"

Manganiello also paid tribute to his wife with a video from their wedding day first dance to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," performed by musician Jeremy Davenport.

"Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams," the Magic Mike star captioned the post at the time. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can't believe it's been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much."