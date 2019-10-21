Sofia Vergara Ordered To Pay Ex-Fiancé $80,000 in Frozen Embryo Legal Battle

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara will have to pay up to her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb in their never-ending court battle.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge has ordered Vergara to pay her ex a total of $79,392.26 for attorney fees.

Vergara and Loeb have been fighting in court for years. He sued the actress after she refused to let him bring their frozen embryos to life. She has pointed to a contract they signed, requiring both parties to consent.

Recently, Loeb demanded Vergara pay him $120,000 for attorney fees. He recently scored a very small victory in the case she brought against him. As a result of the victory, he believed he was entitled to $117,590. The actress argued he was not entitled to a dime.

The judge has now come back with his decision and sided with Loeb. He didn’t award Loeb the full amount requested but did give him $80k.

The court order reads, “Based on the foregoing, the Court GRANTS the motion and orders that Plaintiff pay the Defendant’s attorney’s fees in the amount of $76,433, and costs in the amount of $2,959.26. Payment shall be made within 30 days of notice of this ruling.”

The lawsuit is still ongoing. The case has been nasty with Vergara accusing Loeb and his lawyer of lying under oath. She has demanded he be sanctioned $35,000 in the case.

Loeb and Vergara dated for several years but split in 2014. Vergara has refused to give him consent over the embryos and the two have been battling in court ever since. Following their split, Vergara went on to marry Joe Manganiello.

