Sofia Vergara On ‘Modern Family’ Reboot: “I Feel Like We Need A Little Bit More Time”

Sofia Vergara is opening up about a Modern Family reboot and is seemingly not ready for a comeback just yet.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Colombian star was asked about a possible reunion after she shared a picture on social media with her former co-stars ahead of the holidays in November.

“No, it’s only been four years,” Vergara told Fallon when asked if it was time for a reboot.

Fallon followed up, asking how long they would have to wait for a reboot, to which Vergara said, “I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem right. I feel like we need a little bit more time.”

“Well, we don’t have much time because Ed [O’Neill] is old,” Vergara joked.

Fallon suggested the cast get together to do a holiday special. Vergara agreed and asked Fallon to produce the show.

Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for 11 seasons on the sitcom, said she keeps in contact with all of the cast via a group chat. However, for O’Neill it’s difficult to keep up as he is seemingly not a big texter and his TV wife says he usually takes up to 26 weeks to reply to messages, at which point they have forgotten what they were talking about then.

Modern Family was a 20th Television-produced show that aired on ABC starting in 2009. The series ended its 11-season run on April 8, 2020, with 250 episodes produced. Aside from Vergara and O’Neill, the series also starred Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Aubre Anderson-Emmons.

