Sofia Richie Shares a Smooch with Fiancé Elliot Grainge During Her 24th Birthday Celebrations

Birthday wishes are in order for Sofia Richie!

The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and sister of television personality Nicole Richie, posted a carousel of pictures on Friday from her 24th birthday celebrations.

In the first picture, Richie smiles as she holds a sparkler as her friends and family could be seen celebrating around the table. In the second pic, she shared a sweet kiss with her fiancé Eliott Grainge, 28. In that picture, Richie wore a beige jacket, while Grainge sported a black shirt and plaid gray jacket.

Richie captioned the post, "A day filled with friends, family, and food !! 24✨✨"

In the other pics in the gallery, Richie shared glimpses of her big day, including a whimsical blush birthday cake adorned with piped flowers, pearls, gold candles and gold writing.

Richie also shared snaps of her hanging out with friends at the beach and showing off the many flower bouquets she received during the day.

In the last picture, Richie is seen blowing the candles on what appears to be her breakfast banquet. From pancakes to bagels and egg sandwiches, the table setup is any breakfast lover's dream. Golden balloons spelling out "happy birthday" make up the room's festive decor.

In April, Richie confirmed she was engaged to Grainge on Instagram, sharing two photos of the romantic moment. The couple made their relationship Instagram official a year prior in April 2021

One image showed the candlelit proposal and the second was of them sharing a passionate kiss. In that same shot, she shared a glimpse at her massive diamond engagement ring.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the pic.

Grainge leads a relatively private life, despite his father being Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge. Richie's husband-to-be, however, is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.

A month after their engagement, the model shared Instagram snaps from their engagement party.

The carousel features a photo of the future newlyweds posing together. Richie wore a full-length Bernadette gown embellished with a floral motif with Valentino platforms, while Grainge complemented her look in a linen tan suit, white button-up, and matching loafers.

"Obsessed w you @elliot," Richie captioned the series of photos, which included snapshots of decor from the special celebration. Florals served as the theme for the occasion, as seen in Richie's images of the flower-laden tables and pressed-flower-adorned two-tier cake.

Richie ended the carousel with a photo of her snuggling up to her future husband.