Sofia Richie Bonds with the KarJenners — Including Kourtney! — on Family Ski Vacation in Aspen

Sofia Richie is being embraced by the KarJenners.

After joining boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids on a family vacation in Mexico earlier this month, the 20-year-old model secured an invite to Aspen, Colorado, with some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s family members.

After hitting the slopes on Saturday, Richie and Disick, 35, were seen on a shopping excursion with Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner.

During the outing, Richie was spotted walking with Kourtney, 39, as Disick followed behind them, according to a photo published by E! News.

The ladies were both dressed casually for the outing, opting for predominantly black ensembles.

Earlier on Saturday, Richie also joined up with Kardashian West’s longtime pal Paris Hilton, for a fun — and incredibly cold — day on the slopes.

“It is ice cold out here people,” Richie said during an Instagram Story clip, as she and Hilton sat next to each other on a ski lift.

Noting Hilton’s sunny disposition, Richie added that despite the weather, the 37-year-old DJ and hotel heiress “seems to act like we’re in California.”

“We’re in L.A., bitch,” Hilton replied, prompting the pair to crack up in laughter.

The moment was reminiscent of Hilton’s time with Sofia’s older sister, Nicole Richie, on the duo’s reality TV hit, The Simple Life, in the early aughts.

The rest of the KarJenners have offered just a brief glimpse into their travels, with Kardashian West, 38, sharing an aerial view of their wintery destination, while Jenner, 23, shared a snap of her South Park-themed snowboard.

