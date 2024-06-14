Social Media Mocks Lindsey Graham's Suck-Up Birthday Message To Trump

David Moye
·2 min read
Donald Trump turned 78 on Friday, and one Senate Republican seemed especially eager to wish the former president a happy birthday.

Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer a birthday message that made up in obsequiousness what it lacked in dignity.

Yes, Graham made sure to praise his fearless leader’s golf game:

Happy Birthday to President@realDonaldTrump!

Your golf game has never been stronger, and America needs you now more than ever.

Your best present will come in November when the American people elect you as our next President and Commander in Chief.

He sounds a little thirsty, right?

But to add to the pitifulness: It appears Graham edited the original post and added the word “president” — perhaps to appease Trump, who hates being reminded he lost the 2020 election.

Others also called out Graham’s groveling.

One person felt obliged to point out that, once upon a time, Graham spoke out against Trump.

