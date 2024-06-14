Social Media Mocks Lindsey Graham's Suck-Up Birthday Message To Trump

Donald Trump turned 78 on Friday, and one Senate Republican seemed especially eager to wish the former president a happy birthday.

Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to X, formerly Twitter, to offer a birthday message that made up in obsequiousness what it lacked in dignity.

Yes, Graham made sure to praise his fearless leader’s golf game:

Happy Birthday to President@realDonaldTrump! Your golf game has never been stronger, and America needs you now more than ever. Your best present will come in November when the American people elect you as our next President and Commander in Chief.

Happy Birthday to President @realDonaldTrump!



Your golf game has never been stronger, and America needs you now more than ever.



Your best present will come in November when the American people elect you as our next President and Commander in Chief. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2024

He sounds a little thirsty, right?

But to add to the pitifulness: It appears Graham edited the original post and added the word “president” — perhaps to appease Trump, who hates being reminded he lost the 2020 election.

Lindsey Graham edited his post to add “President” to describe Trump. Got to keep the boss happy. pic.twitter.com/orfL8SNKzj — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 14, 2024

Others also called out Graham’s groveling.

Holy shit Lindsey.

Even Kim Jong Un is like, ‘dude, that’s too much.’ pic.twitter.com/eydSeQYBK7 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 14, 2024

Holy shit.



Renfield could not even fathom being this much of a bootlicking sycophant.



Are you THAT afraid of him telling your willfully blind constituents that you are a massive closet case? Does he have pics of you with a leather gimp?



You have *zero* dignity left. https://t.co/E9D7vKWrOj — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 14, 2024

What does he have on you — Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) June 14, 2024

Good Job of presenting yourself as an idiot today, Lindsey.

Endorsing a rapist, tax fraud criminal, convicted criminal (felon) for election interference, thief who stole classified documents and insurrectionist fits your pathetic brain perfectly. https://t.co/ONw66rqWlq — Patrick Bell (@pjb1346) June 14, 2024

🎶 for he's a jolly good felon 🎶 pic.twitter.com/DpWqh1hZGO — Nostradonny 🐦 (@Nostradonny) June 14, 2024

If you believe in God and heaven, what does John McCain think of you right now? pic.twitter.com/GI15fgHXiu — Glen Carroll (@MrGlenCarroll) June 14, 2024

One person felt obliged to point out that, once upon a time, Graham spoke out against Trump.

Sad pic.twitter.com/srBgBvCw58 — Lib Lady Army Vet 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🟧 (@Individual1isa1) June 14, 2024

