Social Media Influencer Veruca Salt Reveals Newborn Baby ‘Died in His Sleep’

Days before his death, Salt took her son Cash on his "first trip to the hospital" because he had not "pooped in seven days"

verucasalt444/ tiktok Veruca Salt and baby Cash

Social media influencer Veruca Salt is mourning the loss of her son a little over one month after his birth.

The 25-year-old Australian resident, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, shared the news on her social media platforms on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m writing this. My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post regarding her son Cash Harrison Stirling, reports News.com.au. “I don’t know what happened, he is having an autopsy this week but it is unlikely that I’ll ever have an answer.”

Related: Couple's Daughter Dies at 15 Months from Rare Disease. Then They Made Her into Stones — Here's Why (Exclusive)

Cash was born on Dec. 19, 2023.

verucasalt444/ tiktok Veruca Salt and baby Cash

“I’m just saying this because people are still commenting on my tiktok’s saying how happy I look with him and ‘just wait for the toddler stage’ and stuff, and I really can’t take it anymore. I’m really sorry,” the grieving parent explained of her reason behind speaking out.

Salt posted a similar message on her TikTok account.

In a video clip, she faced the camera and recorded herself covering her face as she appeared to be crying. Over the post, she wrote, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing else we can do.”

“I knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up,” Salt captioned the upload.

Her comment section was filled with supportive messages.

“We are all standing by you Veruca. Take all the time you need ❤️,” one user said. Another wrote, “I’ve never cried harder for a woman i don’t know, im so sorry veruca the love you have for him never goes unnoticed 🫶🏽.”

The new mom had documented her pregnancy, sharing sweet videos for months ahead of Cash’s birth.

Salt gave her followers a glimpse of the baby boy just one day after he arrived.

“Experiencing the purest form of love all because the world didn’t end when I was 17,” she wrote over a clip of herself embracing the tiny infant while he was wrapped in blankets.

“Barely slept bc i cant stop staring at him 😭,” she captioned the December post.

According to News.com.au, Salt has been a sex worker since she was 18, and previously said she had turned to OnlyFans to help her financial situation.

Since his birth, Cash had made routine appearances on her TikTok as Salt excitedly documented her new experience with motherhood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Queensland police confirmed they were called to a Southport unit at 6:13 am on Monday, according to News.com.au. A preliminary investigation did not result in the child’s death being considered suspicious.

“It’s still under investigation and we’re awaiting autopsy results,” Gold Coast police superintendent Craig Hanlon said, per the outlet. “It’s obviously a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the mother and the family.”

Days before his death, Salt posted on TikTok that Cash was about to go on his “first trip to the hospital” because he had not “pooped in seven days.”

Queensland police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.