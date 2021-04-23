Soccer Legend Diego Maradona to Get Docuseries From Sofia Vergara’s Latin World, Dhana Media

Diego Maradona, hailed as one the best soccer players ever, will be the subject of a new docuseries from Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment and Dhana Media.

Maradona, who died of a heart attack in November, has been the subject of numerous docs and scripted projects — though this series touts an exclusive archive, and testimony from the celebrated and controversial athlete’s family.

More from Variety

“One thing is what the press and people say, and quite another is what we lived up close. We always stayed on the sidelines of what was said. In his life, my brother had to defend himself from infinite, unfounded slander. But now that he’s not here, it is our duty to clear up falsehoods and leave his memory in peace,” said Elsa “Lili” Maradona, Diego’s sister.

Alejandro Hartmann (Netflix’s “Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?”) will direct using access to delicate information related to Maradona’s family matters, FIFA, international political relations involving high authority figures of different organizations, governments and more.

The series will feature never-before-seen accounts of Maradona’s life from first-hand experiences of his family, and longtime friend, manager and confidant Matias Morla, the administrator of Maradona’s estate. The project will shoot in various cities around the world, where the soccer star resided.

“No one can imagine everything we went through behind closed doors and the battles we overcame in private. This is a delicate subject matter; I fully trust Mari of Dhana Media to tell the truth of everything we experienced with transparency, and heart. Above all else, I trust them striking the balance between speculation, polemic and reality lived by those few who had the honor of being next to Diego,” Morla said.

Story continues

Mari Urdaneta and Liliana Moyano will executive produce for Dhana, with Luis Balaguer executive producing on behalf of Latin World Entertainment. Global distribution will be handled by John Pollak, who has previously worked in distribution at NBCUniversal, Electus, Shine and Reveille.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.