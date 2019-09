Airbrush2020: The US has anti-missile batteries in Saudi Arabia. The US can track incoming projectiles as a matter of US force protection. There should be no problem determining the flight path of 20 armed drones. Now. The US must present FACTS to Congress. I don't want to hear empty claims of "weapons of mass destruction" as we did prior to invading Iraq. Fact: Saudi Arabia and Yemen are at war. Fact: Bombing oil production sites is a major escalation in this war (regardless of who is responsible). Fact: America, the EU, Israel, Russia, China, and the entire Middle East must understand that the war may now become a regional conflict...and that the targeting of civilian assets may increase. Therefore, President Trump must present intel to the appropriate national security committees in Congress and proceed with caution, care, and due dilligence.