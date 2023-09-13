Ryan Reynolds (right) and business partner Rob McElhenney take etiquette lessons prior to meeting the King of England. (FX)

In the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, actor/entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has recently become the proud owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, along with business partner and fellow actor Rob McElhenney. It’s a charmingly fish-out-of water angle that, if you’re thinking Ted Lasso, you’re not far off the mark.

In this episode, Reynolds and McElhenney are in need of etiquette coaching in advance of a visit by the King of England. The team is trying to get 20 million pounds (roughly $25 million) in funding from the UK government to modernize the stadium, add 5,500 seats and generally bring the facility up to international standards, so making a good impression on the crowned one is critical.

And so, says Reynolds, “We went to monarchy boot camp. It’s like the military, except your pinky’s always out.” There they met up with etiquette coach Lisa Gaché, who quickly learned who she was dealing with after asking if it was their first time being trained in etiquette.

“I did read, a breezy read, ‘Tiffany’s Table Manners for Teenagers’ when I was a kid,” Reynolds joked.

From there, each lesson came complete with snarky comments from the guys. Gaché explained that posture is the most important part of a first impression and taught them how to be seated and rise from a chair in the presence of royalty.

“I feel like a serial killer” an awkwardly perched Reynolds said, with McElhenney adding, “Yes, you look like you're about to pounce.”

Next up was the bow, which Gaché described as “a certain inclination of the head.” And while it seems to be just a simple movement, McElhenney was struggling with the concept of it as a whole.

“It’s the idea of bowing to somebody, it triggers something,” he said.

To go along with the bow is also a proper handshake, using a “two pumps and release” method taught by Gaché. Of course, the guys had some fun with that phrase, repeating the instructions out loud as they tried them out, and ultimately enjoying their proper interactions.

“That was an exchange,” Reynolds said with a smile at one point.

When it finally came time for the big moment of truth, the guys seemed a bit nervous. While there was no sitting and rising required, they both seemed to definitely add more than “two pumps” before the “release” of their handshakes. But the King didn't seem to mind and a few laughs were had.

Even though the meeting with his highness went well, there was no word as to the outcome of the funding request. And as far as we know, Reynold's killed no one.

Welcome to Wrexham airs Tuesdays on FX.