Soap opera actor David Gail, known for 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Port Charles,' dies at 58

Actor David Gail, who played Shannen Doherty's fiancé Stuart Carson on "Beverly Hills 90210," has died. He was 58.

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, shared news of his death on Instagram on Jan. 20. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two siblings hugging.

"I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being," Colmenares continued, "missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

No cause of death or further details were given.

Gail, also known for his portrayal of Dr. Joe Scanlon on the "General Hospital" spinoff soap "Port Charles," was mourned by his colleagues in the comments section of Colmenares' post.

Director and producer Peter Ferriero wrote that Gail was a "kind human. Someone I wish I spoke to more."

He continued, "He was (full) of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know (him). I am so saddened for your loss, and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all."

Ferriero, who hosts a "Beverly Hills, 90210" rewatch podcast, reshared old video episodes in which Gail was present.

"In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast. @colmenareskatie #beverlyhills90210," the caption read.

On his Instagram stories, Ferriero wrote that Gail's family will "report" additional details "at the appropriate time to them." He added, "I am sharing what I've been told to make sure his fans know what has happened."

A Tampa, Florida, native, Gail played Doherty's fiancé in the teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210," for eight episodes. He was the second actor to play Dr. Joe Scanlon in "Port Charles" and took over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999.

Gail's credits also include playing Dean Collins in the 1996 Warner Bros. TV drama "Savannah," and appearances on "Growing Pains," "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "Murder, She Wrote" in the early 1990s, according to his IMDb page.

On the film side, Gail appeared in "Some Girl," "Bending All the Rules," "The Belly of the Beast" and "Perfect Opposites."

