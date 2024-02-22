Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin (Featurette)

In this origin story, Franklin navigates making friends while constantly moving due to his dad's military job. Guided by his grandfather's advice, Franklin struggles to fit in with the Peanuts gang until he learns about the Soap Box Derby race. Believing that winning will gain him friends, he teams up with Charlie Brown to build a car. As they bond, the pressure of the race threatens their car and newfound friendship. Will they make it to the finish line and solidify their bond?

View comments