Snoop Dogg Wants to Adopt Dog Named Snoop After Sad Video of the Pup Being Abandoned Goes Viral

Snoop Dogg has fallen for a pup named Snoop.

Just a few days before Christmas, Snoop — a young bull terrier — was abandoned in England.

In a heartbreaking video released by Rachel Butler, who works as a regional manager for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), an unidentified man can be seen dumping Snoop on the street along with the pup’s bed..

Not understanding what happened, Snoop the dog attempted to get back in the car with his owner, and even circles around the vehicle before the owner drove off.

Snoop was later rescued by RSPCA, who named him after the 47-year-old Long Beach rapper.

After seeing the clip, Snoop Dogg was moved. “It is heartbreaking,” Snoop Dogg told The Daily Star.

Snoop Dogg even offered to adopt the pup. “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop,” he told The Daily Star.

“If he really needed a home then he has one with us,” Snoop Dogg continued. “But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.”

Of course, Snoop Dogg wasn’t the only one to be touched by Snoop’s story. Dozens of people, including BBC journalist Andrew Neil, expressed their desire to adopt Snoop.

“So disturb by this footage. I say to RSPCA. If you have trouble rehoming this little dog. I will take it, gladly,” Neil tweeted on Monday.

However, Butler says the dog is settled for now.

